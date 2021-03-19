Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.04

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.04 and traded as high as C$13.68. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$13.60, with a volume of 193,792 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRE. CIBC boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities downgraded Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.65%.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$161,694.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,255,500.

About Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

