Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,381 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Shares of CNC opened at $63.57 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

