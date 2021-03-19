Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Rating Upgraded by JMP Securities

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

UPST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Upstart stock opened at $115.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $124.75.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $6,113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,253,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

