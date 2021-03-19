Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Rating Upgraded by JMP Securities

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
UPST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.
Upstart stock opened at $115.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $124.75.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $6,113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,253,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.