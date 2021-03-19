Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.70.

NYSE:RHP opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $86.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

