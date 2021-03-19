Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Target Price at C$39.56

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.56.

CPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$35.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.24. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$20.23 and a 52-week high of C$38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.48.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,466.50. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 38,851 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$1,374,808.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$692,906.97. Insiders have sold 81,545 shares of company stock worth $2,899,018 in the last quarter.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

