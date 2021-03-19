HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €77.00 by Berenberg Bank

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.16 ($80.18).

ETR:HEI opened at €72.72 ($85.55) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.89. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of €74.04 ($87.11).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

