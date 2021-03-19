First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Raised to $19.50 at Morgan Stanley

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $19.50 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.04.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.60 on Thursday. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $1,365,971.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,524,021 shares in the company, valued at $22,906,035.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after buying an additional 19,273,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Horizon by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Horizon by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547,864 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,565,000 after purchasing an additional 686,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Horizon by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,950,000 after purchasing an additional 852,699 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

