Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at KeyCorp

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.82.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax stock opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -889.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $2,726,611. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.