Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Now Covered by Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, G.Research lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

