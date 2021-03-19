Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Now Covered by Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
EPAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, G.Research lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
See Also: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.