HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HHR shares. Renaissance Capital lowered HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.57. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $37.29.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter worth $318,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

