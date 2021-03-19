Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Gap Up to $26.00

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34), but opened at GBX 27.75 ($0.36). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 27.43 ($0.36), with a volume of 3,397,505 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The firm has a market cap of £744.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.68.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

