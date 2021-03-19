EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $90.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

In other news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,600,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 59,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

