The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 33,433 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 294,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

