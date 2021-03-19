LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LYB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.74.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $108.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $112.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average of $86.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.