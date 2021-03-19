Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Director Glenn J. Chamandy Sells 52,466 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 52,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.89, for a total value of C$2,512,596.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,159 shares in the company, valued at C$6,712,214.51.

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$39.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.80 billion and a PE ratio of -34.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.50. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.64 and a 1 year high of C$40.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIL. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

