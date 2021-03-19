Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Director Glenn J. Chamandy Sells 52,466 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 52,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.89, for a total value of C$2,512,596.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,159 shares in the company, valued at C$6,712,214.51.

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$39.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.80 billion and a PE ratio of -34.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.50. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.64 and a 1 year high of C$40.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIL. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

