Robert J. Laikin Sells 162,500 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Stock

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $3,768,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,026.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of APPH opened at $21.91 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

AppHarvest, Inc engages in building and operating controlled-environment greenhouse farms for producing agricultural products. Its greenhouses distribute more water and reduces usage of water. The company produces vegetables. AppHarvest, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

