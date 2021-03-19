Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells 22,560 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total value of C$2,156,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$398,187,766.40.

On Thursday, February 11th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$94.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$103.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.84 billion and a PE ratio of 31.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TFI International from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TFI International from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cormark boosted their price target on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.23.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

