Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $411.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,041,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,048,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 278,306 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

