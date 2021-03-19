MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $475.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $453.71.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI stock opened at $405.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.63. MSCI has a 1-year low of $220.05 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,701,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $6,445,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.