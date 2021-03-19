Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $1,270,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 450,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,261,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $168.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -124.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.72. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

