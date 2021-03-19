MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has $406.00 price objective on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $387.14.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $301.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $182,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

