The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $189.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $234.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.65.

CLX stock opened at $184.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.89 and a 200-day moving average of $202.59. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Clorox by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 3.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 60.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

