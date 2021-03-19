eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $1,592,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 149.16 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,188,000 after purchasing an additional 155,058 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in eXp World by 67.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in eXp World by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 38.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

