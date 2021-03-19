Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. 1,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

TRKNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC cut shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.

TÃ¼rk TelekomÃ¼nikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under TÃ¼rk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.