Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Shares Up 1.2%

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €87.32 ($102.73) and last traded at €86.14 ($101.34). Approximately 155,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €85.10 ($100.12).

RHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.36 ($121.60).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -206.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €86.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.