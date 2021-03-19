Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 5,426 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 543,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

