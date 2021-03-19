-$0.66 EPS Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.53). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $278,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at $64,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,556 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $570.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.