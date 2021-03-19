-$0.66 EPS Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.53). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $278,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at $64,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,556 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $570.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

