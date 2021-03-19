Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 6,764 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Exelixis by 642.9% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 24,539 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after buying an additional 289,840 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $537,122.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,460,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $439,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,321.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,097 shares of company stock worth $9,866,722. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.