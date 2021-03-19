Unifi Protocol DAO 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.70 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be bought for $30.13 or 0.00051266 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $102.35 million and approximately $12.70 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.22 or 0.00228341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,066.36 or 0.03515462 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004361 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,396,666 tokens. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

