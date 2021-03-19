Ren (REN) 1-Day Volume Tops $115.43 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Ren coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001908 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ren has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $115.43 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.13 or 0.00631405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024590 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00033919 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

