Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Cut to GBX 810 by Analysts at UBS Group

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Liberum Capital raised shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a hold rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 707.83 ($9.25).

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 758.40 ($9.91) on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 365.50 ($4.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 772.10 ($10.09). The firm has a market cap of £7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 698.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 615.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

