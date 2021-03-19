Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Cut to GBX 810 by Analysts at UBS Group

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate development company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Liberum Capital raised shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a hold rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 707.83 ($9.25).
Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 758.40 ($9.91) on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 365.50 ($4.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 772.10 ($10.09). The firm has a market cap of £7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 698.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 615.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
