FY2023 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Raised by Analyst

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of CPRX opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.