Raymond James Comments on Calibre Mining Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calibre Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Pi Financial raised their target price on Calibre Mining to C$3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.22.

TSE CXB opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$528.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

