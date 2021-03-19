Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Lowered by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,153 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Ossiam raised its position in Emerson Electric by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Emerson Electric by 111,417.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 44,567 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 133,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.