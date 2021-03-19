Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $31,000 in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,605 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $18,691,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1,481.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after acquiring an additional 829,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,625,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,655,580.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Thomas Grant II sold 28,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $725,738.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,956,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,751,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,508,913 shares of company stock valued at $40,838,543. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SelectQuote stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.13. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $32.55.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

