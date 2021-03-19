Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of W. P. Carey as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $69.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $76.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

