Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $7.24 Million in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 332,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 508,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 83,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 156,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

