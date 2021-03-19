Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,555 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,586 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,555,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,512,000 after acquiring an additional 919,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $42.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock worth $2,650,066. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.35.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

