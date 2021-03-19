Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Shares Gap Up to $738.00

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 738 ($9.64), but opened at GBX 768 ($10.03). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 758.50 ($9.91), with a volume of 67,332 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 769.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 657.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.17.

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Charlie Ridge sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.57), for a total value of £68,958.72 ($90,095.01). Also, insider Ian Simm sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total transaction of £840,000 ($1,097,465.38). Insiders sold a total of 158,845 shares of company stock worth $126,160,622 over the last 90 days.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

