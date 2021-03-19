Superdry (LON:SDRY) Shares Gap Down to $257.00

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 257 ($3.36), but opened at GBX 243.40 ($3.18). Superdry shares last traded at GBX 253.20 ($3.31), with a volume of 149,012 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 243 ($3.17).

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09. The stock has a market cap of £207.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 238.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211.88.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

