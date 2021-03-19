The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Shares Gap Down to $1,292.00

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,292 ($16.88), but opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.20). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,297 ($16.95), with a volume of 16,270 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £560.01 million and a PE ratio of -12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,158.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 885.85.

About The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

