United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. United States Steel has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $43,987,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 97,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.