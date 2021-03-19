Alliance Data Systems Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.27.

NYSE ADS opened at $113.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.60. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.