Taylor Wimpey’s (TWODF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Peel Hunt raised Taylor Wimpey to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Wimpey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.