Arena Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 493 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 722% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARNA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,560.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,444,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,711,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,611,000 after purchasing an additional 570,690 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

