Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Organogenesis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $17.08 on Friday. Organogenesis has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $18.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,933,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $1,461,646.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $41,577,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,611,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 454,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

