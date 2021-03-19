Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$35.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday.

POW stock opened at C$33.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 66.28, a current ratio of 79.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$17.47 and a twelve month high of C$34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.88.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

