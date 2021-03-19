Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $85.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 97.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,618,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,831,000 after acquiring an additional 579,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,384,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 661,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 621.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after acquiring an additional 932,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.