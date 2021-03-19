Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Jorg Weiser Sells 61,682 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Jorg Weiser sold 61,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $5,057,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,883,902. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $76.29 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $117.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

