Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Sells 81,500 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 28th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00.
AMD stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,329,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
