Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Sells 81,500 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00.

AMD stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,329,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

